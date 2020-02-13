Snowbird News

Michigan

By Jean Shouder

Happy Valentines. Hard to believe it is already mid-February. Celebrate with a luncheon at Playa on Feb 13. On February 15 there will be Foot Golf at Glen Lakes starting at 1pm. Contact Nancy Grebe 586-295-4345 to sign up. There is a fabulous two day Marti Gras trip to New Orleans and Biloxi with stops for a Mardi Gras parade and visits to two casinos.. Sign up is through Good Times Travel 800-476-0046. The Michigan Club Board will meet at St. Andrews Church at 10am Monday February 17. That day is also the Snow Bird Blood Drive. Contact David Angle 248-797-9852 or redcross.com to make an appointment. Please consider taking time to donate. The Michigan and Wisconsin Clubs are combining for golf on Feb. 17 at Timber Creek . Lunch at 10:30 with a 12:00 shotgun start for golf. Contact Dave Ferguson 989-435-9085 for more information. Ladies Golf will be Feb. 18 and 25 at Gulf Links in Gulf Shores at 10am. Contact person is Sue Beach 231-429-0952. Golf Wednesday Feb. 19 will be a 12:00 shotgun start at Glen Lakes. Dyna Lehman 517-983-8225 is the contact person. The next Club meeting will be Feb. 20 at the Erie Meyer Center. Coffee at 9am. Meeting at 10am. Monday Feb.24 golf will be at Soldiers Creek with a 12:00 shotgun start. Contact person is Tom Kelly 251-948-4446. And golf Feb. 26 is at Kiva Dunes with again a 12:00 shotgun start. Contact person is John McIntyre 989-392-5190. Everyone enjoy the Mardi Gras Parades and Festivities around the area.

New York

By Frank Panczyszyn

The New York Snowbirds will gather again at Ginny Lanes on February 20 and March 5. The meals are great as are the social connections, the informative presentations, and the door prizes. They will arrive on or before 11AM, to meet friends, followed by lunch. A $1 donation will be collected at registration to cover expenses and help build their winter-end contribution to local communities. Reservations are required by email to nysnowbirds@ gmail.com. They are now looking for volunteers to organize a NY Ladies Luncheon. Contact Tracy at nysnowbirds@gmail.com .

Cribbage on Fridays

Cribbage players will be gathering to play Cribbage every Friday. Sign up starts at 12:30 pm and play begins at 1 pm at the Gulf Shores American Legion, Post 44, 6781 AL-59. The cost is $5. For additional information contact Barbara Beamish at 989-464-8605. All Cribbage players are welcome.

Phoenix V arts & crafts show

Come and see all of the arts and crafts done by our talented Phoenix V winter residents. We welcome all browsers and buyers on Tuesday February 18 from 9am to 1pm. Join us in the basement meeting room. Questions may be directed to Georgene Carlton at 216-952-1098 or Ann Morris at 605-630-2498. We look forward to seeing you there.

Indiana

By Becky Chatham-Heidenreich

Come join us for a buffet breakfast meeting at the Luna Event Center on Canal Road. Doors open up at 7:30 with breakfast at 8 on Feb. 20,. Membership is an annual fee of $2.50 and the breakfast is $10. Please call Jan Pell (317)914-5832 for reservations by the Tue. before the Thur. meeting if you did not sign-up at the last meeting. Find new friends and information about coming events. We have wonderful door prizes and we also have a 50/50 raffle. All the proceeds accumulated over the season are donated to various organizations and charities of the Gulf Coast area.

Future meetings are: Feb. 20 – speaker Tony Kennon, mayor of OB; March 6-speaker Craig Stephenson, OB fire marshall.

Minnesota

By Nancy Poferi

The Minnesota Snowbird Club meets each Tuesday for an informational breakfast through March 10 at GT’s On The Bay located on 26189 Canal Rd, Orange Beach. Pre-registration required by the Friday before the Tuesday Breakfast via website link to Google Sheets. Thereafter, you may sign-up weekly at the breakfast or continue online registration. Doors open 7:30 am; breakfast 8:15 am. Cost: $10, includes tax and tip. Cash or check only. We cannot accept bills over $20. Food donations and/or cash are gratefully accepted for the Christian Service Center, the dedicated project of the MN Club. For breakfast signup link, information regarding upcoming events, golf tee times, or a contact number, please log onto the Minnesota Club website: mnal.org or the Facebook page: facebook.com and search @mnalclub.

GCAA offers art class options geared especially for snowbirds

The Gulf Coast Arts Alliance has scheduled art classes and a ukulele class designed especially for snowbirds. The classes are offered daily and prices vary. Private and group classes are available. The GCAA, located at 225 E. 24th Ave. in the Waterway Village neighborhood of Gulf Shores. Options include beginning pastel painting, acrylic painting, caligraphy, ukulele & string band. For more info, call 251-948-2627.

Wisconsin

By Nancy Durgin

The WI Sno-bird Club will meet on Wednesday, Feb 26, at the Orange Beach Event Center (OBEC) near the Wharf with coffee and donuts at 8:30 am with the meeting starting promptly at 9 am. Anyone who has resided in WI is welcome to attend our meetings. We collect Boxtops for Education from General Mills cereals and Johnson & Johnson products, motel-size toiletries, empty printer ink cartridges and pop-top rings. There is also a puzzle and book exchange. Come to sign up for golf outings and a picnic. Card players meet at the Gulf Shores American Legion Post 44 on Hwy 59 every Friday at 9 am. Golfers will have special rates at the GlenLakes. For more information please contact Kenn at 251-967-2463 OR wissnobirds@yahoo.com. Tuesday, Feb. 18 – 9 am – BCHM Golf Scramble @ GlenLakes Golf Club. Wednesday, Feb. 19 – Picnic – RSVP please! Friday, Feb. 21 – Low Country Boil at the New Zoo – see ticket for time. Monday, Feb. 24 – Golf Fun Day – RSVP. Wednesday, Feb. 26 – meeting at 8:30 am at OBEC..

Winter Lecture Series

Throughout January and February, Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism will host its annual Winter Lecture Series, providing visitors with the opportunity to learn more about the destination’s history, wildlife and culture.

The lecture series not only showcases the uniqueness of Alabama’s Gulf Coast, but also speaks to individual interest and schedules. Lectures are held at various times Mondays through Friday and highlight a broad range of interests. This year’s lectures offer the opportunity for advanced registration. Register online at GulfShores.com/ lectures. All lectures will be held in the Gulf Shores Welcome Center located at 3459 Gulf Shores Parkway. Each lecture is free to the public and lasts approximately 60 minutes. Seating is limited, so visitors are encouraged to reserve a seat online. For a full lecture schedule or to reserve your seat, visit GulfShores.com/lectures.

Baldwin Co. Musuem Golf Scramble

By Nancy Durgin

Calling all Golfers. The Baldwin County Heritage Museum’s 8th Annual Golf Scramble is here! Tee time is 9 am at GlenLakes Golf Club on Tuesday, February 18. We are looking for golfers, hole sponsors and raffle donations. There will be a Hole-in-One contest, raffle prizes, auction and other events on the golf course. We are raising funds to support the annual operating cost of the Museum. BCHM is dedicated to preserving the heritage of the family and early rural culture of Baldwin County. The Museum is free, open to the public from 10 am – 3 pm Wednesdays through Saturdays and located just east of Elberta on US-98. Contact Tammy at 251-986-8375 OR bchm@gulftel.com to register.

Wisconsin Synod Lutherans

Gulf Shores area WELS/ELS Members. Wisconsin Synod Lutherans will have local church services with Holy Communion conducted as follows: January 5 & 19, February 2 & 16 at St Jude by the Sea Lutheran Church, 312 E 16th Ave, Gulf Shores. Services will start at 4:00 with Bible class to follow. Make checks payable to Risen Savior Luth Church. For more info contact Evan Dobberfuhl, 715-573-0808 or tpcevan@gmail.com.

Illinois

By Dave DeBlauw

The Illinois snowbird club met on Friday Feb 7th for it’s first Feb meeting at GT’s on the Bay. Speaker was Grant Brown, Director and Public Information Officer for Gulf Shores. He spoke on improvements to the health systems of the area and that much of the improvements are the result of the annual trek of us snowbirds to this area. The clubs remaining functions for this season are the breakfasts on Thursday, Feb 20th & Friday, March 6th at GT’s on the Bay. Doors open at 7:45. For anyone who plans to attend and hasn’t prepaid call Dale or Carol Collins at 815-677-6780. The Low Country Boil Feb 21st at the new Zoo, starting at 11am. This is open to the entire community. Book Club on Feb 26th @ 9:30 held at the Orange Beach Library (Where the crawdads sing). Picnic in the Park on Feb 27th at noon held at Johnnie Sims Park, 348 W 19th Ave in Gulf Shores.

Plantation Church Service

Plantation Church service all winter until Easter. The Plantation, Bldg #4 Conference Room, 9am every Sunday. Everyone welcome. For more info. Kent Gerber, Chaplain, (336) 529 2372.

Senior Snowbird Potluck

The Senior Snowbird Potluck will run each Thursday through of February. All seniors, visitors and locals are welcome. Plan to bring a dish to pass that will feed 8 -10 persons. Drinks and table service will be provided. The weekly meetings will be held at the Orange Beach Community Center on Canal Road at 12 Noon. Info: 981-6060.

Phoenix Art Show Feb. 15

Feb. 15; Sat. 10 to 1pm at Phoenix East meeting room – 27120 Perdido Beach Rd.,Orange Beach; Al. Come and meet the artists and enjoy treats and coffee on us.

Craft Show Feb. 19

Craft and Hobby Show; Wednesday, February 19, 9-1; Activities room at Grand Pointe Condominiums; 27284 Gulf Road, Orange Beach; Across from San Roc Cay; Handcrafted jewelry, glassware, paintings, greeting cards , misc.; Call Judie McCoy 765-860-8520 for informations or directions. Everyone Welcomed.

Sweet Harmony Chorus

By Pamula Rustan

Sweet Harmony Chorus, a Women’s Barbershop chorus, is looking for women singers to join this group for our 2020 season. We sing a variety of music in 4 part acapella style of close harmony. No experience needed. We have tapes to assist in learning the music. Rehearsal is Monday afternoon from 1:30 to 4:30 at Gulf Shore United Methodist Church Choir Room. We will be performing for the Ohio Club on Feb. 19th and our full show is Feb. 29 at the Gulf Breeze RV Park. If interested come to our rehearsal or contact Pamula Rustan, Director at 701-260-0670.

Mt. Dulcimer Players

Mt Dulcimer Players w some experience – We meet every Mon 10:00-11:30 am, and Wed 2:00-3:30, St Andrew by the Sea, 17263 Fort Morgan Rd, Gulf Shores, January through March. Call Michelle for more info 317-446-0500

Ohio

By Gayle Hofacker

Remaining Ohio Snowbird Club sponsored activities include a Breakfast Meeting on Wednesday, February 19. Programs include speakers, 50/50 raffle, Door prizes from members and local businesses. The breakfast meetings are held at the Cosmos/Luna’s Event Center on Canal Road. Doors open at 8 AM and the Buffet Breakfast is served starting at 9:00 am. Please contact Gayle Hofacker at 937-621-1700 no later than the Sunday before the meeting date. The cost for the Breakfast Buffet is $10 per person. Club Membership is $5 per person per year. A farewell luncheon will be on Wednesday, March 4 at GT’s (down the road to the east of the Event Center.) We welcome all new members warmly.

Retired Law Enforcement Lunch

The annual Snowbird Retired Law Enforcement luncheon will be held on Feb. 19 at noon, at the American Legion Post 44, 6781 State Hwy. 59, Gulf Shores. All retired and former law enforcement officers and their spouses are invited. (active officers are also welcome) You may order from the lunch menu on your own. Please RSVP to Tom Westgate at 269-252-7029 so we can give the Legion a headcount.

G.S. Men’s Coffee Club

The Gulf Shores Men’s Snowbird Coffee Club meets at Ginny Lane Bar and Grill at the Wharf, 4851 Wharf Pkwy. in Orange Beach every Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings from 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. Membership information is available at these meetings. The oldest continually active snowbird club has more than 300 members from twenty-six states and three Canadian provinces. Besides raising money for local charities, the club holds golf outings, sponsors casino trips and conducts breakfast meetings for members and spouses. The club also throws horseshoes on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays at noon at Meyer Park in Gulf

Shores.

Welcome Wednesdays at ‘Bama

Welcome Wednesdays are back at the Flora-Bama every Wednesday through March 4. Snowbirds and locals alike come together for good times, good music, great food and fellowship here in the Flora-Bama Tent. The weekly lunch social features Live Music beginning at 11 a.m., followed by drawings for goods, services and merchandise compliments of the Flora-Bama and local businesses, and a lunch buffet that begins serving at 1 p.m. The buffet is $3 per person or free for those bringing a side dish

Iowa

By Fran Gruenhaupt

The Iowa Snowbirds will meet for breakfast at 8:30 am on Wednesday, February 19 at the Perdido Beach Resort, 27200 East Perdido Beach Boulevard in Orange Beach. The program will feature Linda Spangrud, local author and sea turtle preservation volunteer. Her children’s book features, “Miss Ella” and educates children about sea turtles. She will sign any books purchased after her presentation. Reservations can be made on the website, Iowa-Alabamagulfcoastsnowbirds.org (preferred), or by calling or texting Chris and Steve Hedlund at 319-430-4597. Breakfast is $11. Everyone is welcome to attend. The Club’s next Cocktail Party will be held on Friday evening, February 21, 5-7pm at the Caribe Resort, 28103 Perdido Beach Blvd., Building C, Orange Beach. No RSVP is required. Bring a dish to share and your own beverage. Many door prizes will be awarded during the social event. The final informal March 4 breakfast will be at Luna’s in Orange Beach. Reservations are necessary, but there will be no program.

Iowa golf sign-up is through the website. Check the website, Iowa-Alabamagulfcoastsnowbirds.org for updates, sign-ups, and a listing of many local activities. While in the Gulf communities, the Iowa club members donate to various local charities such as the zoo, libraries, fire departments, and others through their activities. There is no membership fee and all Iowans and their guests are welcome at all club events. Info: 319-330-2446 or LFGRU2@gmail.com or website: owa-Alabamagulfcoastsnow birds.org

Dakotas

Dakotas Snowbird Club is scheduled to meet for the final time on March 3, at 8:30 am for breakfast with a 9:00 am program at Luna’s Magnolia Hall in Orange Beach. The club consists of Snowbirds visiting the Gulf Coast with connections to or living in North and South Dakota. We contribute to the Christian Service Center food pantry by collecting food and cash at our meetings and providing volunteers for several local charities and organizations. For more information please contact Joyce Anderson at 605-351-0274 and leave a message for a return call.

Tuesday Snowbird Coffee

By Mary Rebert

Tuesdays: Snowbird Coffee; 9 a.m. at 1720 Gulf Shores Parkway, Building “B” (Gulf Shores UMC complex) in Gulf Shores. Refreshments, entertainment, speakers & door prizes. Open to the public. No entry fee. Donations are accepted to defray expenses. Schedule of entertainment: Feb 18: Four Winds Barbershop; February 25: closed for Fat Tuesday; March 3: Orange Beach activities & Updates.

Senior Line Dancing

Senior Line Dance Classes; Foley Senior Center; Wednesdays – $2 per class; 11:45 a.m. – Beginner; 12:30 p.m. – Improver; Annie Godfrey instructor.

Snowbird Bridge

By Jeanne Haber

Every Wednesday thru March. Gulf Shores Snowbird Bridge, 10 a.m. Social bridge open to all. $10 includes lunch. Gulf Shores Golf Club, 520 Clubhouse Drive, Gulf Shores.

Sewflakes meet Tuesdays

Calling all who craft, sew, quilt, knit, crochet, make jewelry, etc. Are you looking for a place to share ideas, get inspiration, help with your craft or just someone to sit with and share your craft. Our Sewflakes group will be meeting every Tuesday until March 1. Come join us on Tuesday mornings 8:30 to 11:30am at First Presbyterian Church of Gulf Shores, 309 East 21st Avenue, Gulf Shore. More info: 315-807-8585.

Senior Softball

Attention Snowbirds & Locals over 50 years old. January to March. Senior Softball in Gulf Shores on Monday & Wednesday mornings at the Sportsplex on CR-6. Contact Mike Dunaway at 724-970-6219 or michaelraydunaway @gmail.com.

Feb. 29 Lions Club Dance includes $500 dance contest

The Gulf Shores Lions Club will present its First Annual 50’s and 60’s Dance Party on Saturday, Feb. 29 from 7-11 p.m. at the Gulf Shores American Legion (6781 Gulf Shores Pkwy.). Tickets are $20 and include a spaghetti dinner, a night of dancing, and an opportunity to dance your way to a $500 top prize during the event’s dance contest. For ticket information, call 251-709-9524 or 859-380-0781 or buy tickets online at eventbrite.com/e/gulf-shores-lions-club-50s-and-60s-dance-party-tickets.

Money raised at the dance will be used to fund local charities supported by the club.

Snowbird Bridge Club

The Gulf Shores Snowbird Bridge Club will start up again on Jan 8th and will be held weekly, every Wednesday, starting at 10 am at the Gulf Shores Country Club. The cost to play is $10 and includes a delicious lunch served by the Country Club restaurant. This is a social bridge club open to anyone who loves to play bridge (snowbirds and locals). For more information, call Jeanne at 614-898-9807.

Grand Pointe art show Feb. 19

Grand Pointe Condominium will host a craft sale and show and will be open to the public on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 9-1. Address is 27284 Gulf Road, Orange Beach and gates will be open. Items for sale will be jewelry, checkbook covers, place settings, quilling products, coasters, greeting cards, paintings, glass and beaded silverware. For information or direction contact Judie McCoy, (765)860-8520.

Missouri

By Mark Rethemeyer

Missouri Snowbirds are in full swing! If you are from Missouri and looking to meet some other Missouri Snowbirds – we have the club for you! We make it really easy too… Join us for breakfast every Wednesday at the Perdido Beach Resort in Orange Beach. Check the sign at the door for the location of our banquet room. Arrive around 8:30 and we have a fantastic buffet breakfast at 9:00 just $10.50 per person. After breakfast you’ll have an opportunity to sign up for our other activities.

Are you a golfer? We play golf every Wednesday afternoon (weather permitting of course) and we would love to have you join us. You can sign up at breakfast.

If you are not a breakfast person – no problem. Join us on Mondays at 3:30 at Cobalt, the Restaurant just over the Perdido Bay Bridge (“next to” the Caribe Resort). We’ll be in the Banquet Room. Lots of Happy Hour specials, and a great opportunity to meet other friendly people from Missouri.

You’ don’t have to be a member or know someone to join us for our activities. Check our website for all our activities: mosnowbirds.org. Like us on Facebook — Missouri Club of Gulf Shores

Auditions set for 2021 Snowbird Theater production Feb. 27

By Judi Pugh

The Snowbird Season Theater Goup is looking for snowbird and local actors and actresses for the 2021 play A Bad Year for Tomatoes. Auditions are being held on Thursday, February 27 at 10:00 a.m. at the South Baldwin Community Theater at 2022 West 2nd Street in Gulf Shores. The play requires a strong female lead and includes 3 female and 4 male parts. Actors and actresses must be in the Gulf Shores area for all of January and February 2021 for rehearsals and performances. Typical rehearsal schedule could be Monday through Friday for 2-3 hours with longer commitments the last two weeks before the play opens in February. The play will run Wednesday through Sunday for two weeks. For a copy of the script or more information, contact Larry Rebert at 269-330-4214 or larryrebert@yahoo.com.

Not an actor or actress? We need carpenters for stage construction, set painters, stage hands, lighting and sound technicians, set designers, cookie bakers, box office staff and hospitality people to take tickets and serve wine & cheese and punch & cookies at intermission. Contact Larry Rebert about these support positions also. Everyone enjoys the fun of the snowbird season play, but we can’t put it on without snowbirds and local talent. Come, be a part of making the show go on.