“Once again we’ve returned to our Southern “home” for the winter months,” writes Sherrill Ferazza. “I’ve been getting some great photos and thought I’d pass them on to you for consideration for the Mullet Wrapper.’’

Cutlines: Osprey’s choice for lunch today: Needlefish; Rainbow over Tacky Jack’s in Ft. Morgan; It’s all about the eyes; Readying the nest for the next batch of baby Great Blue Herons; Eagle on Lakeview Trail in the State Park; Kingfisher scanning the pond for lunch; Loon drying off after a bath; Beautiful Loon under Perdido Pass Bridge; A Loon coming up for air after diving under the water.