Socially distant celebration & fireworks July 4 at Wharf

The Wharf in Orange Beach will celebrate the our great nation’s birthday with an Independence Day socially distant celebration. The Wharf will provide American flags and glow items to wave when the sun sets, and its iconic palm trees will dance to a patriotic theme of red, white and blue. The newly upgraded SPECTRA Laser Light Experience immediately follows the display and fireworks begin at 8:45 p.m. There are various socially distant viewing locations on property, please see the map for details.