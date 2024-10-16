Society of Black Hats Witches Ride & After Party at Heritage park Oct. 26

The Society of Black Hats Foley Witches Rides will take place in Downtown Foley on Saturday, Oct. 26. The ride will begin at 5 p.m. and end with an after-party at Heritage Park. Riders must be over 21 and female. All proceeds benefit community betterment organizations. The ticket price includes race entry, t-shirt, and entry into the after-party.

Don’t want to ride? Join the gang for the after-party and enjoy live music, food trucks, and lots of cackling! Cost is $40 for the ride, and $20 to enter (men are welcome) the after party, which is a BYOB event. Buy tickets at eventbrite.com.