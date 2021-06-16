Solar windmill at Perdido Key Visitor’s Center

A PrimoEnergy EnergiPlant solar windmill has been installed in front of the Perdido Key Visitor’s Center (15500 Perdido Key Dr.). Equipped with a 1200W wind turbine and four 50W solar panels, the windmill will provide seating and phone charging capabilities. Funds to purchase the windmill were from Escambia County Commissioner Doug Underhill’s District 2 discretionary funds.

The windmill is part of a larger effort to provide amenities along the future Perdido Key Multi-Use Path. When complete, the multi-use path will extend approximately 6.2 miles from the Alabama-Florida state line, eastward through Perdido Key State Park to River Road along the north side of Perdido Key Drive and provide safe access for cyclists and pedestrians.

“I would like to thank the team who assisted with the windmill’s installation, along with Escambia Public Works who provided the concrete pad and connecting sidewalks,” said Underhill.