Son of a Sailor Fest Sept. 20 in Mobile

Mobile native Will Kimbrough, a sometimes Coral Reefer and a co-writer and player on every Jimmy Buffett studio album for the last twenty years, will again be part of the Son of A Sailor Fest scheduled Sept. 20 in Cathedral Square in Mobile’s downtown entertainment district. Admission is free, but VIP options are available.

Since Mobile is home to the oldest carnival celebration in the United States, the party will start with the Flow House Bass Band leading a second line parade through the historic streets of Downtown Mobile around 1 p.m. and extend into the evening. (Band schedule to come).

The free event in honor of the late Gulf Coast musical icon who invented trop rock will raise funds through concessions, t-shirt sales, donations and VIP seating for the Dauphin Island Sealab Foundation.

The Cathedral Square line-up includes Slide Bayou at 2 p.m.; Daria & Hip Drops at 3:30 p.m., Reefers In The Round with Jim Mayer, Keith Sykes, Kimbrough and Roger Bartlett at 5 p.m. and Jammy Buffett at 7 p.m. The fest will also include a showcase stage on Dauphin St.

The fest, now in its third year, will celebrate and recognize the life and music of Buffett in his hometown, offer fans a chance to connect to his roots, champion the unique and colorful music and culture of the Gulf Coast, and promote the love for life Buffett’s music embodies.

Produced by the non-profit SouthSounds, the fest was born in 2023 as an impromptu celebration-of-life second line parade organized only seven days after he passed with no budget and limited marketing. The party drew 3,000 fans and some amazing musicians.

Buffett was born in Pascagoula and grew up in Mobile (McGill-Toolen). He played his first gigs at the bar at the Admiral Semmes Hotel on Government St. More musical acts and set times will be announced later. For more fest info, visit sos-fest.com.

Buffett’s sister Lucy, owner of the renowned LuLu’s Restaurant in Gulf Shores, is a generous fest sponsor and co-host. She will introduce the Reefers in the Round participants.

