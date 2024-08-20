Son of a Sailor Fest Sept. 21 in Mobile

Mobile native Will Kimbrough, a sometimes Coral Reefer and a co-writer and player on every Jimmy Buffett studio album for the last twenty years, will be part of the Sept. 21 Son of A Sailor Fest in Cathedral Square in Mobile’s downtown entertainment district.

The free event in honor of the late Gulf Coast musical icon who invented trop rock will also include the Buffett tribute band A1A.

The first of what is hoped to be an annual event aims to celebrate and recognize the life and music of Buffett in his hometown, offer fans a chance to connect to his roots, champion the unique and colorful music and culture of the Gulf Coast, and promote the love for life Buffett’s music embodies.

Produced by the non-profit SouthSounds, the fest was born in 2023 as an impromptu celebration-of-life second line parade organized only seven days after he passed with no budget and limited marketing. The party drew 3,000 fans and some amazing musicians.

Buffett was born in Pascagoula and grew up in Mobile (McGill-Toolen). He played his first gigs at the bar at the Admiral Semmes Hotel on Government St. More musical acts and set times will be announced later. For more fest info, visit sos-fest.com.

Buffett’s sister Lucy, owner of the renowned LuLu’s Restaurant in Gulf Shores, is a generous fest sponsor and co-host.