Son Sowers welcome all to its weekly Sit & Sew sessions

By Suzi Jackson

Son Sowers, a community of spirit filled individuals who welcome the opportunity to serve as God guides them, are looking for card makers, cutting, sewing, tracing or ironing. We are cooperating with the non-profit Sew Powerful to create purposeful products: Purses for girls in Zambia. Sit and Sow sessions are held the first Thursday of each month from 1-3 p.m. at Gulf Shores United Methodist Church. Classroom A138. Contact Suzi Jackson at sewsowensuziastic@gmail.com or 205-753-0281 for more info.