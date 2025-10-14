Songs of Support: Nov. 10 Autism Awareness Night at Flora-Bama

By PatsyAnne Stout & Paula Rogers, Co-Chairs

There’s a special kind of magic that happens when music meets mission – and on Nov. 10 that magic will return to the Gulf Coast ant the Frank Brown International Songwriters’ Festival’s Autism Awareness Night.

Held at the Flora-Bama Tent Stage, this inspiring evening blends live music, heartfelt community, and a passion for making a difference. Doors open at 5 p.m. kicking off a night full of door prizes, raffles, and a silent auction benefiting Autism Pensacola.

“Every dollar raised goes directly toward helping local children attend summer camp and other programs that help them grow, learn, and connect,” say organizers. “Our goal is simple: to empower kids with autism to find their voice and their place in the community.”

With a Silent Auction and Raffle running throughout the evening, visitors can bid on and win incredible donations from generous supporters, all while enjoying performances by top-tier songwriters from across the country.

The community is invited to join the celebration—and the cause. “Come for the music, stay for the mission,” says the team. “We’ll see you at the Bama.” Pictured: The Autism Awareness Night team (l to r) Mike Johnson, Roz Beard, Pat Stout, Mike Rogers, Paula Rogers, Kristy Walters, Sandy Greer. Mickey Greer. Not Present Rob and Brigitte Burns.