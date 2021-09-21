Songwriters On The Half Shell FBISF fundraiser slated Oct. 3

Songwriters on the Half Shell, a fundraising concert for the Frank Brown International Songwriters Fest Foundation, will be held on Oct. 3 beginning at 3 p.m. at Pearls of Bon Secour Oyster Ranch (8683 Dixie Graves Pkwy. – across from The Beach Club).

Songwriters Dave Latiolais and Jim McCormick will perform at 5 p.m. and tickets are $75 per person or $100 per couple.

Billed as “Bay to table followed by songs at sunset’’ event, the fundraiser will feature an open bar and off-bottom oysters prepared by chefs from Lucy’s Retired Surfer Bar and Kiva Dunes Beach Club. That will be followed by one of America’s hottest songwriters’ shows. to purchase tickets, visit frankbrownsongwriters.com.

The fest will celebrate its 37th year bringing original music to 24 venues on Pleasure Island, Perdido Key and its surrounding communities Nov. 4-14. The festival is an opportunity for seasoned and aspiring songwriters and musicians from all over the world to have their songs heard, and for the public to learn the stories behind the lyrics that only the song’s author can express. A full schedule will be published on the FBISF website in October.