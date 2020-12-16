Sonora Masonic Lodge cancels its winter chicken dinners

Members of the Sonora Masonic Lodge in Summerdale made the very difficult decision of cancelling their annual fried chicken dinner fundraiser for January through March of 2021 due to COVID. “This decision was not made lightly but out of an abundance of caution for our members and the general public we deemed it necessary,” said lodge secretary Dean Mott. “We have a great deal of returning customers each year that support our lodge fundraiser and we appreciate each and every one and we hope they understand our decision.”

The Lodge fried chicken dinners are the primary fundraiser for Sonora Lodge and allows them to support Summerdale School and provide scholarships to deserving students. “The lodge appreciates the public’s support and this minor setback will not prevent us from continuing to help our community,” said Mott.