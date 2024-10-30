Sound Decision plays at Nov. 9 Lagoon Baptist Church Fall Fest

Lagoon Baptist Church will host its 2nd Annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. on the church’s campus at 17867 Hwy 180 in Gulf Shores.

Events include a chili cook-off, an adult putting contest, and games for both adults and children. Kids activities include a bounce house and an inflatable slide. There will also be a bake sale and Sound Decision will play music from the 60’s thru the 90’s. Chili, corn bread, hot dogs and other items will be available for purchase. For more info, email lagoonbcoffice@gmail.com, visit lagoonbc.com or call 251-968-7057.