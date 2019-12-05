Sounds of Christmas Dec. 19 at G.S. Presbyterian

The First Presbyterian Church of Gulf Shores Chancel Choir will perform “The Sounds of Christmas” on Thurs. evening, Dec. 19 at 6:30 p.m. This 32nd annual presentation of the concert will feature a wide array of music, including everything from sacred to jazzy gospel.

Solo performers this year will include Kayla Dowling, piano; Della Grigsby, cello; Lauren Bradford, violin; Cristina Meyer, soprano; Steve Pearce, tenor and Barbara While, organ.

Directed by Minister of Music Pam Winstead, the concert is free and a nursery will be provided. On Christmas Eve, the church’s Candlelight Service will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the sanctuary. A worshipful gathering highlighting hope and peace, this service will include Lessons and Carols, as well as special selections from the Chancel Choir and soloists.