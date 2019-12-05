Home / Coastal Christmas 2019 / Sounds of Christmas Dec. 19 at G.S. Presbyterian

December 5, 2019

The First Presbyterian Church of Gulf Shores Chancel Choir will perform “The Sounds of Christmas” on Thurs. evening, Dec. 19 at 6:30 p.m. This 32nd annual presentation of the concert will feature a wide array of music, including everything from sacred to jazzy gospel.
Solo performers this year will include Kayla Dowling, piano; Della Grigsby, cello; Lauren Bradford, violin; Cristina Meyer, soprano; Steve Pearce, tenor and Barbara While, organ.
Directed by Minister of Music Pam Winstead, the concert is free and a nursery will be provided. On Christmas Eve, the church’s Candlelight Service will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the sanctuary. A worshipful gathering highlighting hope and peace, this service will include Lessons and Carols, as well as special selections from the Chancel Choir and soloists.

