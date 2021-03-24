South Bald. Chamber Foundation community yard sale March 27

The South Baldwin Chamber Foundation (SBCF) is preparing for its first-ever community yard sale on Saturday, March 27 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Baldwin Center for Business Development at 19812 Underwood Rd. All proceeds benefit the SBCF to assist with enrichment programs that directly impact the schools served by the foundation.

Yard sale items have been donated by the community partners of the foundation. Everything from furniture and household items to clothing will be for sale. Enjoy Krispy Kreme’s famous original glazed donuts while shopping.

“We hope people will come out to support this worthy cause,” said Kylee Raulerson, Executive Director of SBCF.