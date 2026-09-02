South Bald. Chamber Sunset 5K & Party set for Sept. 12

The Walk This Way 80s 5K & Block Party, a fundraiser for the South Baldwin Chamber Foundation, will be held Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. This high-energy, 80s-themed event starts and finished at Heritage Park and the route is along Foley’s Rose Trail. It combines a fun and festive 5K with an unforgettable block party. Whether you’re running, walking, skating, or simply showing up for the music and nostalgia, this is your chance to celebrate the decade of mixtapes, mullets, and moonwalks in totally tubular style. Dust off your best 80s gear, bright colors, and outrageous retro style.

Cost is $35 for the 5K and $15 for the after-party only.The epic post race block party features the ultimate 80s cover band, Disco Kiss, turning the park into a full-scale throwback celebration. Fuel up with a variety of delicious local food trucks and bring your own favorite beverages to enjoy out on the lawn. Register at runsignup.com. For more event info, call 251-943-1200.

Pictured: Since 2019, Disco Kiss has entertained Gulf Coast audiences with high-energy, Arena Rock-style shows packed with iconic hits from the ’70s–’00s. The band performs five separate shows and are also booked for the National Shrimp Festival on Friday, Oct. 9 at 2 p.m.