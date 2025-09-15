South Bald. Christian Academy Golf Sept. 20

South Baldwin Christian Academy will host the inaugural South Baldwin Christian Academy Golf Tournament on Sept. 20 at Cotton Creek Country Club in Gulf Shores. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with an 8 a.m. tee-off, and the format will be a four-man scramble. Entry is $150 per person, and registration includes lunch, the chance to compete for prizes. Funds raised will benefit the school’s athletic programs. More info: 251-484-0032 or briancarroll@southbaldwinca.net or southbaldwinca.org.