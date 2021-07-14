South Bald. Literacy Council Trivia Night Aug. 20 in Foley

The South Baldwin County Literacy Council will hold its annual trivia night fundraiser at the Foley Civic Center on Aug. 20. Doors open at 5 p.m., and trivia begins at 6:30 p.m.

The theme this year is “Your Favorite Book That Became A Movie.” Supporters are welcome to decorate tables and dress in costumes to represent the theme. There will be prizes for best decorated table and best costumes.

Each table can have up to eight players. Sponsor a table for $160 by calling 251-943-7323 or emailing Mitchell Lee at southbaldwinliteracycouncil@gmail.com There will be 10 rounds of trivia, a silent auction, pick-a-pot, a live a