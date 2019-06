South Bald. Literacy Council Trivia Night Aug. 9 in Foley

The South Baldwin County Literacy Council will hold its annual trivia night fundraiser at the Foley Civic Center on Aug. 9. Doors open at 5 p.m., and trivia begins at 6:30 p.m. The theme this year is “Your Favorite Book.” Supporters are welcome to decorate your table and dress in costumes to represent the book. There will be prizes for best decorated table/costumes. Each table can have up to eight players. Sponsor a table for $160 by calling 251-943-7323. There will be 10 rounds of trivia, a silent auction, pick-a-pot, a live auction, and “heads or tails” rounds. Bring your own food and drinks for the night of fun.