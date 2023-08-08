South Baldwin Chamber Awesome Honorees

The South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce sponsored #SBAwesome program recognizes and celebrates employees who demonstrate outstanding customer service – those who go above and beyond, take pride in their work with a caring and positive attitude, and make a difference at their place of business and in their community. Congratulations to our winners (pictured) Ashley King of Coastal Express Shuttle, Andy Burgess of Alabama Propane Exchange and Jena McGehe of The Reserve of Foley.