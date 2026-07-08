South Baldwin Chamber Foundation two new fundraisers

Pickleball tourney on Aug. 22; 5K & 1980’s party on Sept. 12

The South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce Foundation will host an Aug. 22 fundraising paddleball tourney and the Walk This Way: 80s 5K & Block Party on Sept. 12 to support students and teachers at 14 schools across South Baldwin County by providing vital resources, enrichment programs and educational grants.

The Foundation Paddle Classic is a one-day gender doubles pickleball tournament for players ranging from true beginners to advanced competitors. Entry is $40 per player.

The Walk This Way: 80’s 5K & Block Party will include a scenic 5K winding through Historic Downtown Foley and a post race block party at Heritage Park featuring music from Disco Kiss, and special guest Kylee Kubat.

Sponsorship opportunities start at $250. For more info, contact Rachel Spear at 251-943-5550. For more SBCF info, visit sbchamberfoundation.org.