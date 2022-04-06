South Baldwin Easter Events

Sunrise service on Innerarity

Easter Sunrise Service with Pastor Rich and the Kiwanis Club of Big Lagoon will be held beginning at 6:15 a.m. at Innerarity Point Park, located at 5828 Cruzat Way in Pensacola. Bring a Lawn Chair and enjoy a wonderful Sunrise Service with your friends. Coffee and donuts will be furnished.

Sunrise service, all day fun at PBR

A fun filled celebration of Easter Sunday is scheduled at Perdido Beach Resort in Orange Beach, with a sunrise Service at Paradise Point at 6:30 a.m., kids arts and crafts at 10 a.m., an Easter Bunny appearance at 10 a.m., live music in the lobby beginning at 10 a.m., and PBR’s famous Easter Brunch in the fully renovated Grand Ballroom with servings at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Call 251-981-9811 for more info or lunch reservations.

OWA Scavenger Hunt April 16

The Easter bunny will don his finest Easter clothes and take pictures with guests on select dates at OWA in Foley April 9-16. A photographer will be present and professional photo packages with the Easter Bunny and live bunnies will be available for purchase.

OWA’s Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt will take place on Saturday, April 16! Guests can pick up a complimentary map and sticker sheet inside Parkside Gift Shop to kick off the day. Once complete, guests can return their map to Parkside Gift Shop for their special Easter surprise. Golden Eggs will also be hidden throughout Tropic Falls theme park with a special voucher inside! The free event starts at noon. More info: VisitOWA.com

Sunrise service at GSP Pavilion

The Pleasure Island Ministerial Alliance will host a Community Easter Sunrise Service at 6 a.m. at Gulf State Park Beach Pavilion in Gulf Shores, with a special offering to benefit the Christian Service Center. The Gulf State Park Pavilion is located on Hwy. 182 adjacent to the GSP Fishing Pier. The service includes special music and inspiring messages.

Flora-Bama sunrise service

Central Flora-Bama Church, a non-denominational Christian church invites the entire community to join them in the celebration of Easter at a sunrise service on the beach inside the largest tent available in the sand behind the Flora-Bama at 6:30 a.m. The church will also host 9 & 11 a.m. services. Attendance may exceed the number of chairs offered and everyone is invited to bring along folding chairs or blankets. The church maintains its slogan “It’s OK to not be OK,” which means everyone is welcome just as they are. Can’t make it for Easter? Central Church Flora-Bama holds regular Sunday experiences at 9 & 11 a.m. every week except Mullet Toss on the Flora-Bama tent stage.

G.S. Breakfast w. Bunny April 9

The Easter Bunny will make a special appearance in the City of Gulf Shores to enjoy breakfast with families on Saturday, April 9, at the Erie H. Meyer Civic Center. Beginning at 8 a.m., a traditional pancake breakfast with sausage, eggs, and bacon will be served, and children will have an opportunity to meet and take photos with the Easter Bunny. Admission is $5 each, while children 3 years old and younger are free. Tickets can be purchased at the door on the day of the event. The Erie H. Meyer Civic Center is located at 1930 W 2nd St. For more information, visit gulfshoresal.gov/breakfastwiththebunny or call 251-968-1171.

April 16 hunt at O.B. Elementary

Rain or shine, The Orange Beach Police and Fire and Rescue departments will host a community Easter Egg Hunt on April 16 from 10 a.m.-noon at Orange Beach Elementary School. Festivities include bouncy houses, a cake walk, popcorn and drinks.

Pics with Easter Bunny at Wharf

The Easter Bunny will return to The Wharf in Orange Beach April 9-10and April 15-16 from 11 a.m. ‘til 6 p.m. to pose with children for keepsake photos in the building across from Island Time Daquari Bar. Fuzzy bunnies will be available to hold in front of the camera, if patrons choose. Various price packages available.

April 16 fun on O.B. Waterfront

Orange Beach Community Church host Easter at the Park on April 16 at 10 a.m. at the Orange Beach Waterfront Park. Open to the entire community, the evenet includes an Easter egg hunt, face painting, snacks, and arts & crafts.

Easter Sunday Bunny at LuLu’s

The annual Easter Sunday visit from the Easter Bunny at LuLu’s in Gulf Shores is scheduled from 1-3 p.m. The bunny will be available for pictures and will be armed with Easter eggs with prizes insicde. So come early for a good spot. You never know who is going to stop by LuLu’s, and how can anyone resist the opportunity to meet the Easter Bunny and see what is in those eggs? The fun will also include LuLu’s usual family fun activities. LuLu’s is located at 200 E 25th Ave. in Gulf Shores (under the Intracoastal Bridge). For more info, call 251-967-5858.

Wales West Cottontail Express

The Wales West RV Resort and Light Railway 17th Annual Cottontail Express will run every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. through April 16. Guests can ride Dame Ann, an authentic steam locomotive, to the Bunny Hutch, visit the Easter Bnny, and enjoy an Easter Egg Hunt and craft. Refreshments, Miniature Train Rides and Bounce House are included. Enjoy the Potato Cannon for a slight fee, a cafe with meals to eat on the patio, Gift Shop for Easter gifts, and our renovated concession stand with WW’s traditional kettle corn. Tickets are $20 per person, (2 and under free), and must be ordered online at waleswest.com and picked up at Railroad. Wales West is located at 13670 Smiley St. in Silverhill. Info: 888-569-5337 or waleswest.com.

Bunny drops into ‘Bama April 16

The Flora-Bama will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt & Kids’ Fun Day on Saturday, April 16. There will be over 5,000 eggs hidden in the beautiful white sandy beaches behind the iconic lounge on the state line.

There is no charge for this family fun day and the egg hunt is divided among four different age categories to ensure fair hunting for the kids.

The event begins at 11 a.m. with crafts, games, and face painting for the kids. The Easter egg hunt begins at noon (Visitors are reminded to bring their own baskets). The Easter Bunny will drop/hop/skydive in to greet children of all ages at 12:30 p.m. And Mr. Big Ears will be hanging around in the tent area taking pictures with the kids beginning at 1 p.m. The Flora-Bama is located on the Gulf at the Fl-Al state line.

Egg Hunt April 16 at Lillian Park

By Sally McKinney

The Optimist Club of Perdido Bay has invited Mr. Easter Bunny to visit Lillian on Saturday, April 16 at the Lillian Recreational Park for the Annual Easter Egg Hunt. Boys and Girls up to age 12 and their families are invited to attend.

Gather at the pavilion by 10:15 a.m. to receive instructions on participating in the Easter Egg Hunt to locate many prize-filled eggs. The hunt begins at 10:30. The Easter Bunny will be available for photos before, during and following the hunt. All are invited to enjoy free hot dogs and beverages after the hunt. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Special thanks to area churches for donating the stuffed eggs.

For additional information, call 251-234-1122. This is a free event..

Egg hunt at Perdido Kids Park

The Perdido Kid’s Park Annual Easter Egg Hunt with the Easter Bunny and the Kiwanis Club of Big Lagoon will be held April 16 at 10 a.m. The park is located at 10004 Gulf Beach Hwy. The “real“ Easter Bunny will be there and there will be prizes for the kids’ game-winners.

Egg hunt in Bon Secour April 9

Morgan’s Chapel United Methodist will host a community Easter egg hunt for toddlers through 6th grade on Saturday, April 9 from 10-11 a.m at 6325 County Rd. 10 in Bon Secour, directly across the street from Swift School.

Children and their parents are invited to gather in the Enfinger Center fellowship building at 10 a.m. to hear the real story of Easter and prepare to find more than 1,000 eggs stuffed with candy and other treats. After all the eggs have been found and opened, hot dogs will be served in the fellowship hall and prizes will be given out. In case of rain, the egg hunt will be held the next day, Sunday, April 10 at 3 p.m.

Bellingrath egg hunt April 9

Bellingrath Gardens and Home in Mobile invites children of all ages to its annual Easter egg hunt on the Great Lawn on Saturday, April 9 from 9 a.m. ‘til noon. Thousands of Easter eggs will be scattered across the Great Lawn, and there will be plenty of candy and treats for little ones to fill their Easter baskets. After the egg hunt, families are encouraged to enjoy other Easter activities within the Gardens. The Easter Bunny will be available for professional photos. More info: bellingrath.org.

Easter Sunrise Service at Pirates’ Cove Marina

Everyone is invited to come to Pirates’ Cove to watch the sunrise and have coffee and pastries before a short Easter service at 7 AM. Baldwin County District Attorney Bob Wilters will be speaking and music will be provided by the Josephine Singers. For more information, call Steve McRae of Josephine Baptist Church at 601-490-1656. Come worship the Savior in the most beautiful place in the world!