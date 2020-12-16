South Baldwin Literacy Council is seeking volunteers to help tutor

The South Baldwin Literacy Council is in need of volunteers to help tutor community members who want to make a better life for themselves and their families.

Programs and educational services offered from SBLC’s base in Foley include job search assistance, GED preparation, in school and after school youth tutoring, adult basic education, three levels of english as a second language classes, driver’s license test preparatin, computer classes and citizenship preparation.

The SBLC was established in 1985 as a volunteer based, non-profit. Its major fundraiser of the year, a trivia contest, was cancelled this year. Donations to SBLC can be mailed to its physical address, 21441 Hwy 98 East, Foley, AL, 36535 or at southbaldwinliteracycouncil.com. For more program info, go online or call 251-943-7323.