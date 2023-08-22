South Baldwin Literacy Council Trivia Night is Aug. 25
South Baldwin Literacy Council will host its annual Trivia Night on August 25 at the Foley Civic Center. Doors open at 5 p.m., and games begin at 6:30 p.m. A table of eight players is $160. Patrons can bring food and drink, and decorate their tables with this year’s theme: Pick Your Favorite Book From The 80’s. Dress in costumes that represent your theme. Prizes will be awarded for the winning trivia table, best table decoration and best costumes. Pick-A-Pot, live and silent auctions and other activities are planned between rounds. There will be a cash bar featuring theme oriented drinks.
Email sblcyouthed@gmail.com, call 251-943-7323 or visit southbaldwinliteracycouncil.com for more info. Come have a great time, play some trivia, enjoy bidding and winning some wonderful items during silent and live auctions.