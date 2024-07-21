South Baldwin Newcomers Ladies Club celebrates 30 Years

The South Baldwin Newcomers Ladies Club (SBNC) will host a Basket Bash “FUN”raiser on Aug 6 as part of its 30th anniversary celebration. SBNC will raffle off 32 baskets containing lots of goodies like four rounds of golf (Peninsula Golf Club), three nights at Sugar Beach Condos, and gift cards to Big Mike’s, GT’s, Jesse’s, Local & Company, Villagios, Cobalt, Sunliner Diner and other restaurants. Proceeds will go to SBNC’s student scholarships & charities. SBNC has raised $41K for charities & scholarships just during the last two years.

Raffle tickets are only $5 each for a chance to win one of the baskets worth hundreds of dollars each. You do not have to be present to win & raffle tickets can be purchased online. Those interested in learning more about the South Baldwin Newcomers Club, can visit southbaldwinnewcomers.com

SBNC has many special interest groups: Dining Out, Canasta, Mahjong, All Booked Up, Recipe Too, Left-Center-Right, Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, and Mad about Movies, and many more.

Pictured: The SBNC bunco group: (Back) Liz Hendrick, Missy Platt, Grace Scarberry, Chair Sally Wyrick, Vice President Judy Pulley, FB Coordinator Mary Leonard, Chair Lynn Crowley, (Front) Paula Grievo, Anita Bobbitt, Johnna Kolaks, Victoria Huerta-Smith, and Cathy Richerson; President Pamela Vaughn (front) and executive vice president Marissa Markley (back) invite you to join South Baldwin Newcomers Ladies Club (SBNC) for a Basket Bash “FUN”raiser on Aug 6.