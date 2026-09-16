South Baldwin Newcomers Romp The Wharf Oct. 15

The South Baldwin Newcomers Club will host Romp the Wharf on Thursday, October 15 from 4:30 – 8:30 p.m. at The Wharf & Portside on Main in Orange Beach.

Inspired by the viral Mrs. Roper Romp phenomenon from the classic television show Three’s Company, the throwback event promises an unforgettable evening of retro fun. For a $20 donation, participants will receive a Swag Bag & a Perks Pass to access perks & prizes. All proceeds will directly benefit local high school scholarships, local non-profit charities, and essential breast cancer awareness and care initiatives.

Besides NFL football on the outdoor screen at Portside, the event will include “Caftan Comps” (food and drink specials) and “Stanley Specials,”

Enjoy music, raffles, and an unforgettable group photo opportunity to capture a massive, vibrant “Sea of Caftans”

. While iconic Mrs. Roper-inspired caftans are highly encouraged, attendees can also show up in their best disco duds, vintage vibes, throwback football jerseys, or classic resort wear. For sponsor partnership and ticket info, visit zeffy.com/en- US/ticketing/romp-the-wharf.

The South Baldwin Newcomers Club is a community-focused non-profit dedicated to welcoming new and longtime residents, fostering local friendships, and raising funds to support local charitable organizations and scholarships. Learn more at southbaldwinnewcomers.com.