South Baldwin Theatre kicks off 50th season Aug. 19-29; Annual meeting is Aug. 15; if you attended a show you are a member

South Baldwin Theatre will kick off its 50th season begins August 19-29 iwth a production of Clue sponsored by the City of Gulf Shores. Clue is a musical based on the board game Clue. The plot concerns a murder at a mansion, occupied by several suspects, that is solved by a detective, while the ending is decided by the audience. There are six characters, six murder weapons and nine rooms, leaving the audience to decide between 324 possibilities.

Other 2021-22 SBT Productions:

• October 1- 10: The Bad Seed

• November 9-18: James and the Giant Peach; Fantastic Mr Fox, a Young Artist Production

• December 4: North Pole’s Got Talent, Young Artist Production

• January 6-16: Neil Simon’s God’s Favorite

• February 10- 20: A Bad Year for Tomatoes, Snowbird Production

• February 25- 27: Fourth Annual Radio Show Festival

• March 4-6: The Jefftones

• April 1-10: The Enchanted Bookstore, Young Artist Production

• May 6-15: Picnic

The annual SBCT members meeting is August 15 at 2:30 p.m. at the theatre. If you have bought a ticket to a play, you are a member of South Baldwin Community Theater. Attend the meeting vote on board members, policies, etc. The theatre is located at 2022 W 2nd St. in Gulf Shores. For more info, call 251-968-6721 or visit sbct.biz.

Each year, three executive and three at-large board members are elected fo two year terms and can serve two consecutive terms in any board position. This year, Steve Henry can and will serve a second term if re-elected treasurer, Barbara Campbell can and will serve a second term if re-elected secretary, and Ellen Henry and Meaghan Bratton can and will serve a second terms as as at-large board members if re-elected. Send nominees for board positions to f.wittman@gmail.com.