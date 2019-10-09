South Baldwin Tourism Summit Oct. 17 at GSP Lodge

South Baldwin Tourism Summit Oct. 17 at GSP Lodget
GUMBO, a South Baldwin coalition of local business leaders, chambers of commerce, and tourism organizations, will host legislators for a Tourism and Economic Development Summit at The Lodge at Gulf State Park on October 17 from 8 a.m. ‘til 2 p.m.
Legislators from across the state will attend to learn about the statewide impact of tourism in Baldwin County.
For more info, call Tommy Lee at 251-223-1967 or tlee@vulcaninc. com.
GUMBO, an acronym for Gulf United Metro Business Organization, is committed to the intelligent growth and development of South Baldwin County.
Summit Schedule
• 8:00am – Welcome from Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft, Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon, Foley Mayor John Koniar.
• 8:30 am – State of Alabama Tourism w. Lee Sentell, Director, Alabama Department of Tourism
• 8:45 am – State of Gulf Coast Tourism w. Herb Malone, President and CEO, Gulf Shores Orange Beach Tourism
• 9:00 am – Report on Gulf State Park Lodge and Conference Center w. Chris Blankenship, Director, Alabama Department of Conservation.
• 9:30 am – Baldwin County Economic Development Megasite w. Lee Lawson, President and CEO, Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance
• 10:00 am Tour of Gulf State Park
• 11:30am – Tour of OWA
• 12:45pm – Lunch at The Wharf
• 2:00pm – Return to Gulf State Park Lodge
