Home / More Oct 9 News / South Baldwin Tourism Summit Oct. 17 at GSP Lodge

South Baldwin Tourism Summit Oct. 17 at GSP Lodge

By on October 9, 2019

South Baldwin Tourism Summit Oct. 17 at GSP Lodget

GUMBO, a South Baldwin coalition of local business leaders, chambers of commerce, and tourism organizations, will host legislators for a Tourism and Economic Development Summit at The Lodge at Gulf State Park on October 17 from 8 a.m. ‘til 2 p.m.
Legislators from across the state will attend to learn about the statewide impact of tourism in Baldwin County.
For more info, call Tommy Lee at 251-223-1967 or tlee@vulcaninc. com.
GUMBO, an acronym for Gulf United Metro Business Organization, is committed to the intelligent growth and development of South Baldwin County.
Summit Schedule
• 8:00am – Welcome from Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft, Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon, Foley Mayor John Koniar.
• 8:30 am – State of Alabama Tourism w. Lee Sentell, Director, Alabama Department of Tourism
• 8:45 am – State of Gulf Coast Tourism w. Herb Malone, President and CEO, Gulf Shores Orange Beach Tourism
• 9:00 am – Report on Gulf State Park Lodge and Conference Center w. Chris Blankenship, Director, Alabama Department of Conservation.
• 9:30 am – Baldwin County Economic Development Megasite w. Lee Lawson, President and CEO, Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance
• 10:00 am Tour of Gulf State Park
• 11:30am – Tour of OWA
• 12:45pm – Lunch at The Wharf
• 2:00pm – Return to Gulf State Park Lodge

Related Items