South Baldwin Tourism Summit Oct. 17 at GSP Lodge

South Baldwin Tourism Summit Oct. 17 at GSP Lodget

GUMBO, a South Baldwin coalition of local business leaders, chambers of commerce, and tourism organizations, will host legislators for a Tourism and Economic Development Summit at The Lodge at Gulf State Park on October 17 from 8 a.m. ‘til 2 p.m.

Legislators from across the state will attend to learn about the statewide impact of tourism in Baldwin County.

For more info, call Tommy Lee at 251-223-1967 or tlee@vulcaninc. com.

GUMBO, an acronym for Gulf United Metro Business Organization, is committed to the intelligent growth and development of South Baldwin County.

Summit Schedule

• 8:00am – Welcome from Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft, Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon, Foley Mayor John Koniar.

• 8:30 am – State of Alabama Tourism w. Lee Sentell, Director, Alabama Department of Tourism

• 8:45 am – State of Gulf Coast Tourism w. Herb Malone, President and CEO, Gulf Shores Orange Beach Tourism

• 9:00 am – Report on Gulf State Park Lodge and Conference Center w. Chris Blankenship, Director, Alabama Department of Conservation.

• 9:30 am – Baldwin County Economic Development Megasite w. Lee Lawson, President and CEO, Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance

• 10:00 am Tour of Gulf State Park

• 11:30am – Tour of OWA

• 12:45pm – Lunch at The Wharf

• 2:00pm – Return to Gulf State Park Lodge