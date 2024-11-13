South Pointe Apts. food drive for Foley Boys & Girls Club

The South Pointe Apartments & Homes community (679 E Michigan Ave.) in Foley has partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of South Alabama for a community food drive through Nov. 19. Help provide a local family on need a fine meal for the holiday. Stop by the community office to pick up a donation bag and fill it with items such as canned vegetables, stuffing mix, mashed potatoes, dessert ingredients, and gift cards for turkeys or hams. More info: 251-971-3800 or southpointe@tonsmeireproperties. com.