Southern Grace Dinner Aug. 10 & 17 at Fisher’s

The popular Southern Grace Summer Dinner series celebrating fine food and delicious wine at Fisher’s at Orange Beach Marina continues on August 10 with Vishwesh Bhatt & John Currence as guests. Ticket info: fishersobm.com.

During the series, award winning chefs, sommeliers, and other special guests will prepare their own special menu beginning with passed appetizers and specialty cocktails, followed by a 5-course meal, each with a special wine pairing.

All inclusive tickets are $185 per person (not including beer & liquor). All dinners are communal seating to encourage conversation, laughter, and fun. But special seating requests will be accomondated.

Adam Evans, Justin Devillier & Rob McDaniel are the guest hosts on Aug. 17.