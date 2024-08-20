Southern women artists event Aug. 22 in Fairhope

Fairhope Public Library will host a conversation with contributors to the anthology “Old Enough: Southern Women Artists and Writers on Creativity and Aging” in the library’s Giddens Conference Room on Aug. 22 from 6-7:30 p.m. The event will include author readings, audience Q & A, and book signings with contributors Patricia Foster, Jennifer Horne, Jay Lamar, Wendy Reed, Jeanie Thompson, and Jacqueline Allen Trimble.

More info: fairhopelibrary.org.

In Old Enough, twenty-one women artists and writers write about the experience of aging. Gay, straight, unmarried, partnered, widowed, Black, white, Latinx, retired, and working, these women are not squeamish about the challenges of growing older, including ageism, health concerns, and loss.

They are frank about how received notions of female aging can be restrictive and diminishing. But in lyrical, sometimes wry, often inspiring essays they explore what growing older can offer: self-knowledge, insight, and acceptance.

At the heart of this invigorating collection is the bold championing of creative practice. Some contributors look back to their girlhood to recall their first powerful connections to art, and all are still driven to stay committed to the processes that work while finding new ways to stay creatively alive. Old Enough aims to honor the limitless variety, depth, and scope of being "old enough" and will resonate with readers who want to understand and find purpose, meaning, and comradery in their creative journey.