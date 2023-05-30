Spangrud presents children’s book to 700 Baldwin 2nd graders

“Miss Sandra and the Turtle People” is about turtle watch volunteers

More than 700 second grade students in Baldwin County Elementary Schools (Elberta, Foley Florence Mathis, Foley Elementary, Newton Elementary, Magnolia Elementary, and Swift Elementary Schools) have received a copy of Linda B. Schmitz Spangrud’s book, Miss Sandra and the Turtle People, to commermorate the start of the turtle nesting season and bring attention to the Share the Beach turtle watch volunteers).

Miss Sandra portrays the story of a young turtle volunteer who comes to a life decision about her future and describes how she assists the Gulf Coast with environmental awareness. Miss Sandra, after guidance from her turtle friends, realizes it is more important to follow your dreams and passions. It informs children and families of the appropriate etiquette and rules for turtle protection and proper care of the beach environment. It relays to children and families turtle environmental protection guidelines in a playful story line with colorful turtle illustrations empathizing with the “Leave Only Footprints” initiative. It teaches young readers about the health of the beaches and turtles themselves.

Spangrud is thrilled that so many students will be able to hear the story and learn how to help save the turtles and protect our beach environment.