Special event Nov. 11 at P-cola Veterans Memorial Park

A Veterans Day event featuring keynote speaker Lee Hansen will be held on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in Pensacola (200 S. 10Th Ave.) Hansen is a decorated naval instructor, and strategic planner and foreign policy advisor.

The traditions of military service and defense of the nation have been the pillars of Pensacola, and the values of excellence, sacrifice, duty, and valor shine through the culture of our civilian population as much as our military personnel. Veterans’ Memorial Park stands as a place of honor, reflection, and healing for thousands every year. More info: vetcvfoundation.org or Cissy@vetcvfoundation.org.