Special item recycling is offered June 19-30 in G.S.

The City of Gulf Shores will host a Special Recycling Drive from June 19-30. During this time, the public can drop off items that are not normally accepted at the Drop Off Recycling Center.

Accepted items include electronics; fluorescent lightbulbs and paint. The Drop Off Recycling Center is located at 160 W. 36th Ave. For more information on recycling, visit gulfshoresal. gov. The city also offers curbside single stream recycling pickup for items such as paper and plastic.