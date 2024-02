Specks, Reds & Heads Fishing Tourney Feb. 24-25 in G.S.

Bon Secour Butchers will host the Specks, Reds and Heads Fishing Rodeo beginning on Feb. 24 at 5 a.m. until lines up for the weigh-in on Feb. 25 froom 2-4 p.m. at Tacky Jacks Gulf Shores.

The tourney includes first thru third cash pay-outs for slot speckled trout, slot redfish and sheepshead, a sheepshead buy-in jackpot and a total weight award. Register at fishingchaos.com.