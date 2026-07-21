Speed limit on Foley’s Irwin St. now 35 MPH

Foley has reduced the speed limit from 40 miles an hour to 35 miles an hour to provide more access to vehicles that have a maximum speed of 25 miles an hour or less.

Most cities do not allow those vehicles to operate on streets with a speed limit of more than 35 miles an hour.

“That will make that street consistent with the requirements for these vehicles,” Mayor Ralph Hellmich said. “Any low-speed motor vehicle that’s approved by the state will be able to drive down it and go to some of the businesses without having to get on busier streets. That’s one of the purposes of doing this.”

Irwin Street extends from West Azalea Avenue to West Michigan Avenue west of Hwy. 59.