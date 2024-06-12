Spirit Days at Gelato Joe’s, Wild Wings

Support local literacy while you enjoy wings and things during SBLC’s spirit meals at Foley restaurants Buffalo Wild Wings and Gelato Joe’s. The restaurants will donate a portion of the proceeds to SBLC on designated days.

The next Buffalo Wild Wings Spirit Night is Wednesday, June 19 from 4-9 p.m. It is located at 2600 S. McKenzie St.

The next Gelato Joe’s Spirit Day is July 2 from 11 a.m. ‘til 2 p.m. Enjoy a delicious appetizer, decadent pasta and top it off with homemade dessert. Gelato Joe’s ia located at 202 E. Michigan Ave.