Spirits & Shadows Ghost Hunt June 27 at Swift-Coles Home

A Summer Spirits & Shadows Ghost Hunt is scheduled at Swift Coles Mansion from 6:30-9:30 p.m. on June 27 and again on July 24-25. The historic home is located at 17424 Swift-Coles Lane in Bon Secour. Tickets are $52.52 and available at southernghostgirls.com.

Southern Ghost Girls Tours will lead the hunt at one of the most exciting places for haunts and haints in Alabama. Explore the mansion’s eerie halls, seek out ghosts, and uncover chilling stories. Documented ghosts and spirits have been seen at this sprawling mansion located on the Bon Secour River.