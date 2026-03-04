Sponsorships available for July 25-26 Autism FUNrasier

Organizers have announced that this year’s 20th Annual High Hopes 4 Autism FUNraiser will be held July 25-26 at Pirates Cove in Josephine.

“We are eagerly preparing, and asking our community to lend a hand to make it a success,’’ said event founder Rachael Mueller.

“Each year, the event grows as more people learn about High Hopes and want to support this worthy cause.”

The FUNraiser provides High Hopes 4 Autism, located in Elberta, the funds needed to effectively serve local families impacted by autism spectrum disorder. More than 2,000 supporters converge on the iconic Pirates Cove for the weekend, and the event usually raises more than $90,000.

The event will consist of Saturday and Sunday drawdowns for brand new JEEP Wranglers. There will also ge an art market featuring local artists and live music throughout both days.

High Hopes serves children and families impacted by autism spectrum disorders and other developmental delays. They specialize in one on one applied behavior therapy concentrating on language development and social behavior. Each child’s program is based on their individual needs and utilizes scientifically reviewed procedures and programs. Parents are continuously trained based on their child’s individualized and changing needs.

Jeep raffle tickets will soon be on sale and usually sell out. Day passes for the annual party will be available at the gate for $10 (free for children under 16). Day passes include entry into raffles for High Hopes support gear and gift cards. A silent auction will also be held both days.

Whether you have a ticket in the final 10 or not, an event highlight is the exciting Jeep drawdowns on Saturday and Sunday. As fewer balls remain, patrons can buy or sell their tickets, depending on how lucky they feel and how great they see themselves looking in a brand new Jeep.

More than 200 businesses donate services and products to be auctioned. Prizes range from spa gift certificates to movie passes and fishing equipment to artwork. More info: highhopes4 autism.org or call 251-986-7007.

High Hopes founder Rachel Mueller founded High Hopes after her daughter was diagnosed on the autism spectrum. The school is located on the campus of St. Benedicts Catholic School in Elberta. This partnership enables them to teach their clients social skills in a naturally occurring traditional school environment.

Silver Sponsors $1,000 (30 opportunities only 19 remaining)) will receive a business logo on an 8 foot feather flag on Pirates Cove’s pier for a month and 10 passes to the FUNraiser. For event info, email Mueller at hi