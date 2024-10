Spooky evening golf Oct. 25 in O.B.

Get ready for a frightfully fun evening at the Orange Beach Golf Center. Join the Golf Center on Friday, October 25 for its 2nd Annual Spooky Scramble, a glow-in-the-dark golf tournament on its eerie par 3 course. Grab your ghoul-friend or a creepy companion for a 2-person, 9 hole Best Ball. It’s just $100 per team—so register before it vanishes into the night at activecommunities .com.