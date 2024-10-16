Spooky Serve & Smash Pickleball Oct. 26 at OWA courts in Foley

Whether you’re a pickleball wizard or just conjuring up your first serve, there is a Halloween event for fun and fierce competition just for you.

The Spooky Serve, & Smash Pickleball Tourney will be held on Oct. 26 from 4- 8 p.m. on the courts at OWA in Foley.

As a treat, anyone in costume gets free popcorn to snack on between matches. And if you’ve secured a reservation, you’ll enjoy free paddle rental. The courts will be alive with Halloween vibes, so bring your best game and your spooky spirit. Info: pickleballatowa.com.