Spring Gala Uncorked April 23 at Ginny Lane

The Wharf Restuarant Group and Iconic Entertainment will present Spring Gala Uncorked on Saturday, April 23 from 6-10 p.m. at Ginny Lane Bar and Grill, located at The Wharf in Orange Beach.

Festivities include live art exibitions, wine tastings featuring Delicato Family Wines, heavy hors d’oeuvres, raffles for prizes, live music from Hollard and additional enchanted entertainment. Prizes will also be awarded to best Derby hat and the most dapper man and woman.

Tickets are $85 for a VIP package and $60 for general admission. More more info or tickets, call 251-224-6500 or visit iconicentertainment.fun.

Delicato Family Wines is a Indelicato family owned winery with nearly a century of history of farming grapes for superior quality California wines. Gaspare Indelicato, an emigrant from Sicily, planted the first Delicato vineyard in Manteca, California, in 1924—an area that reminded him of his homeland. By 1955, production reached 74,107 gallons – a long way from the mere 3,451 gallons of twenty years earlier. By 1964, the winery increased its capacity to 403,000 gallons and Delicato Family Wines is now the fifth-largest winery in America and the third-largest exporter of branded wine from the USA.