St. Andrew Race for Grace Fun Run June 13

No charge for one mile run/walk followed by refreshments

St. Andrew by the Sea Community Church invites everyone to a Race for Grace one-mile fun (non-competitive) run/walk on Saturday June 13 at 9 a.m. The event will take place on the Church grounds at 17263 Fort Morgan Rd. in Gulf Shores and is open to all ages with no pre-registration required. The entire community is invited to participate in this no-pressure event with light refreshments served afterwards. Donations to the Church’s general fund will be accepted. For more info, call the church office (251-968-3900).

St. Andrew by the Sea Community Church is an interdenominational church with a mission to support area organizations in an effort to enrich people’s lives. Please join us for Sunday services at 10am. All are welcome at St. Andrew by the Sea.