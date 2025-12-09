Monday, December 8, 2025
Latest:

Mullet Wrapper

Stay in the loop with Mullet Wrapper, your monthly connection to Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. Explore local stories, upcoming events, and community features that matter to you.

News 

St. Athanasios Greek Night Jan. 10 at Event Center

Mullet Wrapper 0 View

St. Athanasios Greek Night Jan. 10 at Event Center

Great food and drink, ethnic dancing, a DJ, and lots of good friends. It’s time agian for the 2026 edition of Greek Night at the Beach.
Experience being Greek for a night with St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church at the Orange Beach Event Center on Jan. 10 and bring your dancing shoes .Tickets are $100 per person and are available online through Eventbrite.com or at greeknightatthebeach. com. Well-known caterer Georgia Roussos and Chef Emmanuel Theris will provide a fabulous buffet of Greek dishes and pastries. Beer, wine, and cocktails are are also included in the ticket price. DJ Chris Sarris will spin up music.