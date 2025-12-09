St. Athanasios Greek Night Jan. 10 at Event Center

Great food and drink, ethnic dancing, a DJ, and lots of good friends. It’s time agian for the 2026 edition of Greek Night at the Beach.

Experience being Greek for a night with St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church at the Orange Beach Event Center on Jan. 10 and bring your dancing shoes .Tickets are $100 per person and are available online through Eventbrite.com or at greeknightatthebeach. com. Well-known caterer Georgia Roussos and Chef Emmanuel Theris will provide a fabulous buffet of Greek dishes and pastries. Beer, wine, and cocktails are are also included in the ticket price. DJ Chris Sarris will spin up music.