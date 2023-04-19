St. Benedict’s German Fest April 29 in Elberta
St. Benedict’s German Fest April 29 in Elberta
The 50th Annual St. Benedict Catholic School German Festival will be held on Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The community event will feature arts, crafts vendor booths, live entertainment, a kids village, and homemade German food such as sausages, potato salad, pastries, strudels and kiffels. Raffle tickets are available for $100 each with a chance to win the grand prize of $10,000 and ten additional $200 cash prizes. St. Benedict is located next to St. Bartholomew Catholic Church at 12786 Illinois St. in Elberta. To purchase a raffle ticket, inquire about event sponsorship, or more info, visit StBenedictGermanFest.com, email info@saintbenedict.net or call 251-986-8143.
Pictured: (Left) Dr. Kathy McCool, Aubrey Verret, Benjamin Brock, Cruz Cornell, Abbygail Gen-Russell; (Right) Alex Faulk, Maya Hathcock, Sara Barber, Natalie Chavez, Jonah Yarborough.