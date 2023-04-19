St. Benedict’s German Fest April 29 in Elberta

The 50th Annual St. Benedict Catholic School German Festival will be held on Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The community event will feature arts, crafts vendor booths, live entertainment, a kids village, and homemade German food such as sausages, potato salad, pastries, strudels and kiffels. Raffle tickets are available for $100 each with a chance to win the grand prize of $10,000 and ten additional $200 cash prizes. St. Benedict is located next to St. Bartholomew Catholic Church at 12786 Illinois St. in Elberta. To purchase a raffle ticket, inquire about event sponsorship, or more info, visit StBenedictGermanFest.com, email info@saintbenedict.net or call 251-986-8143.

Pictured: (Left) Dr. Kathy McCool, Aubrey Verret, Benjamin Brock, Cruz Cornell, Abbygail Gen-Russell; (Right) Alex Faulk, Maya Hathcock, Sara Barber, Natalie Chavez, Jonah Yarborough.