St. John The Baptist Fall Bazaar Nov. 22
St. John The Baptist Fall Bazaar Nov. 22
The Annual Fall Bazaar at St. John’s Catholic Church in Magnolia Springs is slated Saturday, Nov. 222 from 8 am to 2 p.m.) on the church’s oak-shaded grounds.
Five-star seafood gumbo and blue-ribbon shrimp creole will be available by the quart for $20 and can be pre-ordered by calling Angela Ray at 251-942-9067 or the church office at 251-965-7719. Mor info: stjohnms. com.
The bazaar will also feature a silent auction, Aunt Ruthie’s Treasurers, handmade crafts, gift baskets and baked goods. The Basket of Cheer raffle donated by Magnolia Hotel and Fish River Grill is valued at $1000; tickets are $5 each or three for $10 and include a two-night stay at the historic Hotel Magnolia in Foley. St. John’s is located at 10800 Saint John’s Lane, just off of County Rd. 26.