St. John The Baptist Fall Bazaar Nov. 22

The Annual Fall Bazaar at St. John’s Catholic Church in Magnolia Springs is slated Saturday, Nov. 222 from 8 am to 2 p.m.) on the church’s oak-shaded grounds.

Five-star seafood gumbo and blue-ribbon shrimp creole will be available by the quart for $20 and can be pre-ordered by calling Angela Ray at 251-942-9067 or the church office at 251-965-7719. Mor info: stjohnms. com.

The bazaar will also feature a silent auction, Aunt Ruthie’s Treasurers, handmade crafts, gift baskets and baked goods. The Basket of Cheer raffle donated by Magnolia Hotel and Fish River Grill is valued at $1000; tickets are $5 each or three for $10 and include a two-night stay at the historic Hotel Magnolia in Foley. St. John’s is located at 10800 Saint John’s Lane, just off of County Rd. 26.