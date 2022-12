St. Joseph’s Alter Society In Lillian Installs Officers

Members of the St. Joseph Altar Society in Lillian met to discuss past and future programs and to install officers for the coming year. Pictured from left are, Marge Handzus, Nicole Todd, Secretary Sally McKinney, Mary Jane Marion, Sue Karsten, Betty Bovat, Marie Manley, Barbara Bennett, and Margaret Wilcox. Seated are Mary Lou Partridge, President Harriet Shields, Treasurer Barbara Krouse and Vice President Pam West. Also pictured is visiting priest, Fr. Tom Weise.