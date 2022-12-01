St. Patrick’s Bazaar Dec. 2-3 in Robertsdale

The St. Patrick’s annual Christmas Bazaar will take place Dec. 2-3 in the church center located in Robertsdale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Coffeec akes and cinnamon rolls will be baked on site. Cookies, cakes, and more will fill the dessert tables. The Jam Stand will be stacked with jams and jellies made from local fruit. Afghans, quilted items, soaps, crocheted baby items, Christmas trees and gift baskets are again a focal point of the bazaar. Proceeds are spread throughout the parish and community.