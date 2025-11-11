St. Patrick’s Christmas Bazaar Dec. 5-6 in Robertsdale

The St. Patrick’s Ladies Auxiliary invites you to its yearly Christmas bazaar. The bazaar will take place on December 5-6 from 9 a.m. ‘til 5 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 23035 State Hwy 59 in Robertsdale. The bazaar features a variety of holiday gift baskets, unique handcrafted items, baked goods, and handmade crafts from vendors, among other offerings. Proceeds from sales benefit local community charities, St. Patrick’s church and school. More info: 251 947 5054 or email stpatrick251@ gmail.com.