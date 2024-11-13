St. Patrick’s Christmas Bazaar Dec. 6-7 in Robertsdale



The St. Patrick’s Ladies Auxiliary invites you to its yearly Christmas bazaar. The bazaar will take place on December 6-7 from 9 a.m. ‘til 5 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 23035 Hwy. 59 in Robertsdale. The bazaar features approximately 130 gift baskets, unique hand crafted items, needlework, baked goods, and much more. Items available for purchase include bird feeders, wooden spoons, Afghans, scarves and caps and other unique items. Proceeds from sales benefit community charities, St. Patrick’s church and school. More info: 251 348 0291.