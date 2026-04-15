St. Paul’s Church Bazaar & Music Jam May 9 in Magnolia Springs

St. Paul’s Church Bazaar, Bake Sale and Music Jam is set for Saturday, May 9, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church campus at 14755 Oak St. in Magnolia Springs. Parking at the old Wesleyan Church/New Town Hall on Hwy. 49, adjacent to St. Paul’s. The bazaar will include great items for sale (including tools, kayaks, and much, much more), live music, home-baked goods, and food trucks in the parking lot behind the church. Credit card payments accepted.